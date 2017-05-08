BRIEF-Brown & Brown acquries assets Tricoast Insurance Services
* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of Tricoast Insurance Services, Llc
May 8 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd
* Says its April net profit at 100.3 million yuan ($14.53 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qQUaTq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9021 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, June 19 Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research at Macquarie in London, has left the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
June 19 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it appointed hedge fund manager and billionaire investor John Paulson to its board.