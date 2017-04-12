BRIEF-Repco Home Finance says approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12Sinolink Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KzUR8L
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 15 Crude oil prices crashed almost 4 percent overnight which may drag stock markets in the oil-exporting Gulf lower on Thursday, though Saudi Arabian banks could be resilient following the central bank's decision to raise only its reverse repo rate.
MILAN, June 15 Chinese Group Yida International Investment has formally expressed interest in Esselunga, Italy's fourth-largest supermarket chain, Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday.