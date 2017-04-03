April 3 Sinopipe Holdings Ltd
* Proposed Disposal Of Shares And Equity Interests By
Sinopipe, Best Connect, Eagle Super And One Sea
* Co together with its units, entered into a sale and
purchase agreement on 31 March 2017
* Consideration for proposed disposal shall be rmb10 million
* Deal with fujian yatong construction material limited
* Principal subsidiary of company, fujian atontech, has to
pursue options to continue as a going concern
* Proceeds of proposed disposal of rmb10 million shall be
used to settle outstanding professional fees for proposed
disposal
* Net loss accruing to company from proposed disposal as at
31 december 2016 is approximately rmb95.6 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: