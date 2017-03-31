BRIEF-Wealthintel, Inc. and TAS Group sign LOI to develop W$T’s disruptive payment technology
June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :
March 31 Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd :
* Company as issuer and a state-owned company established in PRC as potential subscriber , entered into a MOU
* Subscription price payable by potential subscriber will be at premium of closing price of shares of co on date of signing of MOU
* Deal pursuant to which parties agreed to enter into further negotiation regarding possible subscription of new shares of co
* Says Oak Capital Corporation increased voting power in the co to 14 percent (5 million shares), from 5.4 percent (1.7 million shares)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 28