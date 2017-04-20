UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
April 20Sinosun Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.45 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UZBlrv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15