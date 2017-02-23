Feb 23 Sinsin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 3.3 million shares of the company through initial public offering, with offering price of 4,500 won/share, for proceeds of 14.63 billion won

* It will list under symbol of "002800" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/WjnlSV

