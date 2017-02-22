Feb 22 Sintercast AB:

* Q4 revenue 17.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.92 million)versus 17.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 4.8 million crowns versus 4.4 million crowns year ago

* Proposed ordinary dividend of 2.5 crowns per share

* Proposed an extraordinary dividend of 1.5 crowns per share

* Overall outlook for series production remains positive, with pick-up sector in the United States continuing to perform well as demand remains strong for full size vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9814 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)