Feb 21 Sipef NV:

* Signed a heads of agreement with pt agro investama gemilang (AIG) relating to the acquisition of 95 pct of the shares of pt dendy marker indah lestari (DMIL) for a consideration of $53,105,000

* Board will propose to refinance investment in PT Agro Muko and in DMIL by combination of capital increase for an amount up to $97,200,000 and a long-term bank loan for remaining amount

* Capital increase for an amount up to $97,200,000 to be with preferential subscription rights for the current shareholders

* Regarding acquisition of 47.71 pct in Agro Muko in Dec 2016, co received clearance from "capital investment coordinating board" for acquisition of stakes from PT Austindo Nusantara Jaya TBK and M.P. Evans Group Plc