April 20 Sipef Nv:

* In Q1 recorded rising palm oil volumes at all production sites of co(+21.7 pct)

* In Q1 Indonesian rubber volumes also showed a generally positive trend (+12.7 pct)

* Q1 banana production up 20.23 percent

* It is already obvious that the strong production increases of the first quarter will not persist during the second quarter

* Smaller numbers of unripe fruit are reported in our oil palm plantations for coming months, which means that we will see growth volumes of around 10 pct in the next period

* Expect slightly higher production figures for our Indonesian rubber plantations, a recovery of tea production and a continuation of the upward trend in banana volumes in Q2