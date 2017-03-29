March 29 Sir Royalty Income Fund:

* Sir Royalty Income Fund reports Sir Corp. Fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.3 percent

* Sir Royalty Income Fund - Sir has advised fund that revenue from corporate restaurant operations for q2 2017 increased 1.9% to $62.4 million versus. $61.2 million

* Sir Royalty Income Fund - Sir's net loss and comprehensive loss was $9.9 million in Q2 2017, compared to net income and comprehensive income of $9.1 million