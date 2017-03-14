UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Sir Royalty Income Fund
* Sir Royalty Income Fund reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Sir Royalty Income Fund - qtrly net earnings for fund were $0.26 per fund unit
* Sir Royalty Income Fund - qtrly pooled revenue increased 0.4% to $67.5 million in q4 2016, up from $67.2 million in q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources