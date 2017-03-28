UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
March 28 Sirius Minerals Plc
* Announces its intention to apply for admission to listing of its ordinary shares on premium listing segment of official list of UK listing authority
* Company directors believe that a premium listing will support long-term strategy of company by providing company with a more appropriate platform for its growth
* Premium listing in keeping with nationally significant nature of company's north Yorkshire polyhalite project and market capitalisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.