March 28 Sirius Minerals Plc

* Announces its intention to apply for admission to listing of its ordinary shares on premium listing segment of official list of UK listing authority

* Company directors believe that a premium listing will support long-term strategy of company by providing company with a more appropriate platform for its growth

* Premium listing in keeping with nationally significant nature of company's north Yorkshire polyhalite project and market capitalisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)