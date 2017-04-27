BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc:
* Siriusxm Canada receives CRTC approval for recapitalization go-private transaction
* Co, 2517835 Ontario Inc have extended outside date by which arrangement must be completed to may 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer