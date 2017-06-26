June 26 Sirius XM Holdings Inc:
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - senior notes due 2022 will bear
interest at an annual rate of 3.875%
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - senior notes due 2027 will bear
interest at an annual rate of 5.0%
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - price to investors will be 100%
of principal amount of notes
