June 26 Sirius XM Holdings Inc
* Sirius XM Radio Inc. intends to offer $500 million of
senior notes due 2022 and $1 billion of senior notes due 2027
* Sirius XM - Intends to use net proceeds from offering,
together with cash on hand, to redeem outstanding 4.25% senior
notes due 2020
* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - Pending application of the
amounts, company currently expects to maintain any excess amount
as cash on hand
* Sirius XM Holdings-To use proceeds from offering to repay
portion of $1 billion of net borrowings currently outstanding
under revolving credit facility
* Sirius XM Holdings - Also, to use net proceeds from the
offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of
outstanding 5.75% senior notes due 2021
