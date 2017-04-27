April 27 Sirius XM Holdings Inc:

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SiriusXM reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $1.3 billion

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.3 million

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 revenue of approximately $5.3 billion

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.025 billion

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc sees 2017 free cash flow of approximately $1.5 billion

* Fy2017 revenue view $5.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says qtrly ARPU $12.95 versus. $12.66 last year

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says qtrly net additions of 257,000 versus 465,000 last year

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says qtrly average self-pay monthly churn 1.8 percent versus. 1.9 percent last year