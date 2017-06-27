BRIEF-SHL Telemedicine says two independent board members elected at SGM
* ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TWO INDEPENDENT (EXTERNAL) BOARD MEMBERS AT SGM
June 28 Sirtex Medical Ltd
* Staff to be reduced approximately 15% with restructuring provision (pre-tax) of $5.3 million in 2hfy17
* fy17 worldwide dose sales of approximately 12,590 were 5.5% higher compared with fy16
* Intangible clinical & research and development assets written off in non-cash (pre-tax) impairment charge of about $90 million in 2hfy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Republican-led Senate would ultimately prevail in passing legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the 2010 healthcare law passed under his predecessor, former Democratic president Barack Obama.
* MAGFORCE AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL UNDER EXCLUSION OF STATUTORY SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS