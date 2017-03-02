BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 2 Sirtex Medical Ltd:
* Board has agreed to delay commencement date for buyback from 9th March 2017 to 27th March 2017
* Commencement delay following a threatened injunction from applicant in representative proceeding to stop co's proposed on-market share buyback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: