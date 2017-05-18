BRIEF-Alnylam CEO, John Maraganore, named BIO chair for 2017-2018 term
* Alnylam CEO, John Maraganore, named BIO chair for 2017-2018 term
May 18 Sirtex Medical Ltd:
* Kevin Richardson, CEO of Americas has ceased employment with company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.
June 19 Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli should reveal more about his finances if he wants his $5 million bail cut to $2 million, a Brooklyn federal judge said Monday, a week before Shkreli is set to face trial on securities fraud charges.