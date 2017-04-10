BRIEF-Mayne Pharma updates on FDA approval and first generic launch of Acticlate tablets
* U.S. FDA granted approval of ANDA for doxycycline hyclate immediate release (IR) tablets (75 MG AND 150 MG) in United States
April 10 Sirtex Medical Ltd:
* Update on proposed $30 million share buy-back
* Proposed on-market share buy-back due to commence on 17th April 2017 has been delayed
* Hearing on the matter is anticipated to take place on 26th May
* Delay pending outcome of an injunction application filed by applicant in federal court of australia
* Company has filed a stay application in relation to previously announced class action
* Intends to commence its buy-back following release of major clinical data at ASCO annual meeting from 2nd-6th June 2017
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited