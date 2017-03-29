March 29 SIS International Holdings Ltd :

* An originating notice of application was filed with competition tribunal of Hong Kong on March 23

* Applicant alleged that SIS International contravened section 6(1) of competition ordinance

* Applicant seeks orders from competition tribunal, amongst other reliefs, for pecuniary penalty to be imposed on respondents

* Currently seeking legal advice on originating notice and appropriate course of action