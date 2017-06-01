June 1 S.Ishimitsu & Co Ltd

* Says it will establish JV, PT. SARI NIHON INDUSTRY, in Indonesia, with NAKAMURA SHOUTEN and an Indonesia-based co, which is engaged in coffee related business

* The JV will be engaged in manufacture, sales and export of beverage in Indonesia

* Says the co, NAKAMURA SHOUTEN and Indonesia-based co will hold 30 percent stake, 30 percent stake, 40 percent stake in the JV respectively

* The JV will start operation in early 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zE8jxI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)