UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc
* Siteone landscape supply announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 sales $335 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.9 million
* For 2017, continue to expect adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $155 million to $165 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.26
* "remain confident in our outlook for full year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources