April 17 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc

* Sees Q1 sales $332 million to $337 million - SEC filing

* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - for three months ended April 2, 2017, we expect net loss to be $11.2 million to $10.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $329.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S