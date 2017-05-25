BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 25 Sito Mobile Ltd
* Sito mobile announces delivery of consents and revocations to independent inspector of elections
* Sito mobile ltd - expects that preliminary tabulation of results will be completed by independent inspector of elections by middle of next week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects and provides preliminary fiscal year 2017 results
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.