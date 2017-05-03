UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
May 3 Sito Mobile Ltd
* Sito Mobile reports first quarter financial results and guidance for second quarter
* Q1 revenue $6.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.4 million
* Sees Q2 revenue $10 million to $13 million
* Qtrly basic net loss per share $ 0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $9.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.