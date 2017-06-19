June 19 Sito Mobile Ltd
* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile
Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the
company's stockholders"
* Karen Singer reports a 10.2 percent stake in Sito Mobile
Ltd as of June 19, 2017 - sec filing
* Karen Singer - "demands" that the company and the new
board not install the interim ceo or the interim cfo - sec
filing
* Karen Singer says demands Sito mobile to engage a search
firm to conduct a search process "to locate appropriate and
competent members of management"
* Karen Singer - requests Sito mobile's new board either
vote to cancel poison pill or grant a waiver to permit singer to
acquire up to 19.9% of stock
