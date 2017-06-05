June 5 Sito Mobile Ltd
* Sito Mobile announces changes to board and management team
* Says Thomas J. Pallack appointed interim ceo
* Sito Mobile Ltd - Brent Rosenthal remains on board and
will be joined by five new independent directors
* Sito Mobile -board intends to evaluate candidates,
including interim executives, to fill ceo and chief financial
officer roles on a permanent basis
* Sito Mobile - independent inspector of elections certified
consents representing over 57% of outstanding shares to remove
five of six members of board
* Richard O'Connell, company's interim chief executive
officer, will no longer serve as a officer of company
* Sito Mobile ltd - Mark Del Priore will serve as interim
chief financial officer
* Sito Mobile-new directors to serve on board until next
annual meeting of shareholders, which, given their recent
appointment, been postponed until 2018
* Lawrence firestone, company's interim chief financial
officer will no longer serve as a officer of company
