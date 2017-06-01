June 1 Siv Asset Management Ltd:

* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited

* In response, co has received further correspondence from afml alleging that co is required to pay to AFML an additional $77,500

* Board strongly denies that these funds are payable to AFML

* Board is continuing to pursue its legal options in relation to AFML's claim