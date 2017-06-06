June 6 SIV Asset Management Ltd

* Received unsolicited proposals from third parties over last few weeks wishing to acquire significant quantities of shares in co

* Confirmed that it is likely some of shareholders will sell down parcels of shares over next few days to a buyer

* Some of share holders likely will sell down parcels of shares to a buyer who acquires 19.9% stake in co at 9 cents per share