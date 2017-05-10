May 10 SIXT LEASING SE:

* SIXT LEASING AFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2017 FOLLOWING STRONG GROWTH IN Q1

* EXPECTS DYNAMIC REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH TO CONTINUE IN FISCAL YEAR 2017

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2017 CLIMBED 7.6 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 187.7 MILLION

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) INCREASED BY 5.1 PERCENT TO EUR 8.5 MILLION.