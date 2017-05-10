BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 SIXT LEASING SE:
* SIXT LEASING AFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2017 FOLLOWING STRONG GROWTH IN Q1
* EXPECTS DYNAMIC REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH TO CONTINUE IN FISCAL YEAR 2017
* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2017 CLIMBED 7.6 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 187.7 MILLION
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) INCREASED BY 5.1 PERCENT TO EUR 8.5 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017