April 24 Sixt Leasing Se
* Raises forecast for online business in 2017 significantly
after most successful year in the company's history
* Outlook confirmed: managing board expects dynamic growth
to continue in fiscal year 2017
* Higher contract portfolio expected: forecast for online
retail contract portfolio upgraded to significantly more than
40,000 contracts by end of 2017
* Is also increasing its outlook for online retail business
field's contract portfolio, up from 36,000 to significantly more
than 40,000 contracts by end of 2017
* Is extending target distribution range from 30-40 per cent
to 30-60 per cent of consolidated net profit beginning from
fiscal year 2017
