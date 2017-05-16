BRIEF-Tetraphase files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage:
May 16 Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co
* Q1 consol net profit after tax and minority interest EGP 211 million versus EGP 51 million year ago
* Q1 consol total revenue EGP 703 million versus EGP 187 million year ago
* As of March 31, 2017 receivables stood at EGP 9.9 billion
* Backlog of EGP 13 billion providing strong earnings visibility for coming three years Source: (bit.ly/2qMgkKH) Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of V G Mathew as MD, CEO
LONDON, June 19 Hedge fund managers have become very bearish about the outlook for oil prices as production from countries outside OPEC grows and threatens to undermine the effectiveness of OPEC’s output controls.