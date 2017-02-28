Feb 28 SJM Holdings Ltd:

* Fy net profit HK$ 2.327 billion versus HK$2.465 billion

* Recommends payment of a final dividend of hk18 cents per ordinary share

* Fy gaming revenue HK$41.27 billion versus HK$48.28 billion

* Group's performance in 2017 and over medium term is susceptible to overall economic performance of surrounding region

* Group remains optimistic about its future prospects, given potential for growth of visitation and spending in macau

* VIP gaming revenue of group declined by 20.5% in 2016 and mass market table gaming revenue decreased by 8.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: