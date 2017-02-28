UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 SJM Holdings Ltd:
* Fy net profit HK$ 2.327 billion versus HK$2.465 billion
* Recommends payment of a final dividend of hk18 cents per ordinary share
* Fy gaming revenue HK$41.27 billion versus HK$48.28 billion
* Group's performance in 2017 and over medium term is susceptible to overall economic performance of surrounding region
* Group remains optimistic about its future prospects, given potential for growth of visitation and spending in macau
* VIP gaming revenue of group declined by 20.5% in 2016 and mass market table gaming revenue decreased by 8.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources