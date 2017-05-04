UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Sjm Holdings Ltd:
* Profit attributable to owners of company in Q1 2017 increased by 3.3% over Q1 2016 to HK$580 million
* Gaming revenue of group in Q1 2017 decreased by 5.3% from Q1 2016 to HK$10,389 million Source text (bit.ly/2p8RteC) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources