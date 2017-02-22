BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
Feb 22 SJW Group
* SJW Group announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 revenue $79.3 million versus $87.6 million
* Water production expenses for Q4 of 2016 were $31.0 million versus $26.9 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Eagle Materials Inc - on June 16, Laurence E. Hirsch, chairman, informed he has decided to retire from board