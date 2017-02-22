Feb 22 SJW Group

* SJW Group announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 revenue $79.3 million versus $87.6 million

Water production expenses for Q4 of 2016 were $31.0 million versus $26.9 million for same period in 2015