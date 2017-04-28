MOVES-Royal Bank of Canada, Evercore, BNP Paribas, BCS Global Markets
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
April 28 SK No.3 Special Purpose Acquisition Co Ltd :
* Says it will be merged by SGA Systems Co., Ltd, a software company
* Says merger ratio is 1 : 1.7191726 between the two companies and 10,915,582 shares will be issued for the merger
* Expected merger date is Sep. 29
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qMOXpp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, June 14 A Korean-born architect on Wednesday sued a major architecture firm over the design of Manhattan's One World Trade Center, claiming that the building bears a "striking similarity" to a tower he designed in 1999 while in graduate school.
June 14 Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO, Global Fixed Income: