April 3 Skanska Ab

* Skanska has signed a contract with Burrard Development to build a 40-story residential tower in Seattle, USA.

* Orderworth 152 million USD, around 1.4 billion SEK.

* Which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)