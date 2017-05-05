BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 5 Skanska AB CEO Johan Karlstrom to Reuters:
* profit from poland motorway sale in q1 was above our own valuation of the project
* still negotiating settlement of claims for previously announced extra costs in most of the large u.s. Projects, has reached settlements in some of the smaller projects
* Those negotiations will go on for a longer period Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Raiffeisen Bank International says about Polbank IPO the terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated Further company coverage:
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”