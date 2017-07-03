July 3 Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc

* Skanska Pension Fund enters into 300 mln stg streamlined longevity hedge with Zurich Assurance

* Zurich has reinsured 75 pct of the longevity hedge with scor and retained 25 pct

* Hedge will protect against the risk of rising costs as a result of the current pensioners living longer than expected Further company coverage: