UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 3 Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc
* Skanska Pension Fund enters into 300 mln stg streamlined longevity hedge with Zurich Assurance
* Zurich has reinsured 75 pct of the longevity hedge with scor and retained 25 pct
* Hedge will protect against the risk of rising costs as a result of the current pensioners living longer than expected Further company coverage:
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts