June 27 Deutsche Bank is set to lose as much as $60 million over a trade linked to U.S. inflation, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 26 Skanska Ab
* Skanska invests EUR 46 mln, about SEK 440 mln, in a new office project in Wroclaw, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
LONDON, June 27 U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she does not believe that there will be another financial crisis for at least as long as she lives, thanks largely to reforms of the banking system since the 2007-09 crash.
WASHINGTON, June 27 Facing a potentially disastrous defeat by members of his own party, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided on Tuesday to delay a vote on healthcare legislation in order to get more support from Republican senators.