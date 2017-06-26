BRIEF-Bajaj Finance seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs via private placement
* Seeks members' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures through private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2thV3tJ Further company coverage:
June 26 Skanska Ab
* Skanska divests three properties in Stockholm, Sweden, for about SEK 850 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Seeks members' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures through private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2thV3tJ Further company coverage:
* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 1,214-1,264 percent y/y to 888.5-925.0 million yuan ($130.42-$135.78 million)
* Says Bankia is focused on integration with BMN and is not considering any other acquisitions