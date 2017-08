Aug 1 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Skanska designs and prepares construction for HS2 in London, UK, for GBP 27 mlm, about SEK 300 mln

* Says total early contractor involvement (ECI) contract is worth GBP 79 mln

* Says will include its share of the contract in order bookings for Europe in the third quarter 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)