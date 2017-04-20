April 20 Skechers USA Inc:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 revenue $1.073 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.06 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Skechers USA Inc - believes it will achieve net sales in q2 in range of $950 million to $975 million

* Skechers USA Inc - expects ongoing capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $40 million to $45 million

* Skechers USA Inc sees Q2 earnings per share of $0.42 to $0.47

* Skechers USA Inc sees Q2 earnings per share of $0.42 to $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $962.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S