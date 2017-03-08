UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 8 Skin Elements Ltd:
* Entered into a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) agreement with Baxter Laboratories Pty Ltd
* Under agreement, Baxter will be responsible for producing & packaging commercial scale quantities of Skin Elements' Soleo Organics sunscreen product range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources