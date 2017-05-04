BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
May 4 SKJERN BANK A/S:
* Q1 NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME DKK 71.1 MILLION VERSUS DKK 61.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 33.2 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 5.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 17.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.