UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd :
* March quarter net profit 500000 rupees versus loss 5.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 585.5 million rupees versus 493.7 million rupees year ago
Source text - bit.ly/2qBEzXh
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources