May 22 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd:
* Sky Capital America makes strategic investment in
amberwave
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd says in addition, Sanjay Shrestha,
president of Sky Capital America, will join Amberwave board of
directors
* Sky Solar Holdings says its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sky
Capital America Inc has made a strategic investment in Amberwave
Inc
* Sky Solar Holdings - Sky Capital America to exclusively
provide broad range of services for first 250 mw of deployments
of Amberwave BIPV Technology
* Sky Solar Holdings- services include project financing,
system design, engineering, procurement, construction
management, operations,maintenance services
