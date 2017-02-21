Feb 22 Sky Network Television Ltd :

* HY net profit attributable to equity holders NZ$59.300 million, down 31.9%

* HY total operating revenue NZ$458.2 million, down 3.7%

* Confirms guidance provided on 14 december 2016 that ebitda will be 5% to 7% below nz$296 million forecast for year ended 30 june 2017

* On 31 January 2017 the board announced a fully imputed interim dividend of 15 cents per share

* On 31 January 2017 the board announced a fully imputed interim dividend of 15 cents per share

* A supplementary dividend of 2.65 cents per share will be paid to non-resident shareholders