BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 22 Sky Network Television Ltd :
* HY net profit attributable to equity holders NZ$59.300 million, down 31.9%
* HY total operating revenue NZ$458.2 million, down 3.7%
* Confirms guidance provided on 14 december 2016 that ebitda will be 5% to 7% below nz$296 million forecast for year ended 30 june 2017
* On 31 January 2017 the board announced a fully imputed interim dividend of 15 cents per share
* A supplementary dividend of 2.65 cents per share will be paid to non-resident shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
BEIJING, June 16 Chinese bike-sharing startup Mobike said on Friday it has raised $600 million in a financing round led by existing investor Tencent Holdings Ltd and joined by Sequoia, TPG and Hillhouse Capital.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.