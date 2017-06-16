BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
June 16 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd:
* Sky Solar announces change of independent director and formation of independent committee to investigate conduct of former CEO
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd says Glen Wei resigned as an independent director of company effective as of June 14, 2017
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - Xuelong Pei was appointed as an independent director of company effective as of June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
June 21 Stifel Financial Corp said on Wednesday three financial advisers joined the private client group of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc.
* George Mack to join Greenhill in New York as co-head of financing advisory & restructuring for North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: